Bisons to Host Free 'Spring Training Carnival' at the Powerhouse on Saturday, March 11
February 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons annual pre-season event hits the road in 2023 as the team today announced they will host a Spring Training Carnival, Saturday, March 11 (10am-2pm) at The Powerhouse. With FREE ADMISSION for all, the fun-filled afternoon will include fun kids games and activities, great treats and special offers to get fans ready for the return of Bisons Baseball to Buffalo this year.
Opening Day at Sahlen Field is just around the corner as the team will host the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, April 4 at 2:05 p.m. Due to various ballpark projects currently in processes, the team has shifted their annual open house event to the beautiful The Powerhouse venue just up the road at 140 Lee St. in Buffalo.
Doors to The Powerhouse for the Bisons Spring Training Carnival will open at 10 a.m. and there is free admission for all in attendance. The Bisons will be offering Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Coca-Cola Soft Drinks for just $2 each, with proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. Fans will also be able to purchase an Opening Day Ticket for only a $5.00 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.
One of the great pre-season traditions, the Spring Training Carnival has something for fans of all ages, including:
***FREE ADMISSION***
Kids Games & Activities, Speed of Pitch & HR Derby
Mascot Meet n' Greets
Pictures with Star Wars, Super Hero Characters
Game-Used Memorabilia Sale including Bisons jerseys, helmets & more
$2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Coca-Cola Soft Drinks
$5 Opening Day Tickets
Buster's Kids Club Membership Sale
Special Bisons Gift Shop Sale
Total Sports autographed memorabilia sale
AND SO MUCH MORE!!!
For more information, fans are encouraged to visit bisons.com.
