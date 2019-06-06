Dunedin Struggles Offensively in Loss to Charlotte

CLEARWATER, FL. - Joey Murray took the hill trying to make it five wins on the season. He was shaken early with a hot Stone Crabs offense out of the gate, but he silenced them quickly after the 1st inning. The firs three batters reached base by a hit by pitch and two singles to get the opened early. Murray retired the next three batters to limit the damage, and kept that going through the rest of the outing. The Kent State product would allow four more hits with only one other runner getting into scoring position to finish his night.

David Phelps came in relief on rehab assignment in his first action with the Blue Jays since being signed in January as a free agent. He went one inning with a strikeout, and got out of the inning after a Zach Rutherford double put a runner in scoring position. Matt Shannon came in for the 8th inning to try and keep the game at one, but he had a hard time getting outs to begin the frame. After another run came around to make the lead 2-0, Shannon settled in getting the next three batters to quiet the side. Unfortunately, the Stone Crabs had all the run support they need with their pitching staff throwing a combined four-hitter.

The Blue Jays grabbed two hit in the first two innings, but the bats were silent for much of the game from then on. The 9th inning gave the offense one last chance to make a comeback. Norberto Obeso picked up his second hit of the night with a single drilled into left field, and Demi Orimoloye followed with a singled poked into right field to put runners at first and second with two outs. Kacy Clemens looked to be the hero again for Dunedin, but this time fell a little short to end the game with a groundout.

Dunedin will try to tie the series in an afternoon finale at 1:00 PM, and the final home game of the first half at Jack Russell Stadium. Turner Larkins will lead the charge for the Blue Jays in tomorrow's contest for his 11th appearance of the year.

