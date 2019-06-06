Fort Myers Flames out Florida's Furious Flurry, 7-4

FORT MYERS, FL: An early 7-0 lead for the Fort Myers Miracle was just enough to hold back a huge Florida Fire Frogs rally as the Miracle prevailed, 7-4, on Thursday evening at Hammond Stadium.

The Miracle jumped on RHP Nolan Kingham right away, getting an RBI single from Jose Miranda in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead.

A four-run fourth featured eight hitters, four hits, and a home run. Hunter Lee notched a sacrifice fly to start off the scoring for Fort Myers. Royce Lewis singled in a run. Lewin Diaz smoked a two-run long ball to give the Miracle a 5-0 lead after two.

Kingham (3-4) surrendered seven earned runs on nine hits in 4 and 1/3's frames while absorbing the loss.

Ernie De La Trinidad was responsible for the last two Miracle tallies. He stroked an RBI single in the third and legged out a run-scoring triple in the fifth to score Miranda for a 7-0 Fort Myers advantage. He went 3-4 with 2 RBIs and scored once.

Trey Harris got the scoring started for the Fire Frogs in the sixth with an RBI single off RHP Jordan Balazovic, plating Shean Michel to trim the deficit to 7-1.

Harris scratched out two more hits and brought in two runs. He has multiple hits in his first three Advanced-A contests. Michel was all over the bases, going 3-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Balazovic improved to 4-0 by tossing 5 and 2/3's stanzas of one-run ball while striking out seven Florida hitters.

The Fire Frogs made things interesting by plating three runs in the eighth. Michel got on ahead of Riley Delgado, who doubled him in to make it 7-2. Jordan Rodgers reached on a throwing error by Diaz which enabled Delgado to come in from second. Harris would notch his second RBI of the night by putting a ball in play to score Rodgers; 7-4 Miracle.

The eighth inning damage was done against Miracle RHP Calvin Faucher. He yielded three runs (one earned) and three hits in two innings of work. RHP Melvi Acosta kept Florida off the scoreboard for the final four outs, receiving a save for his efforts.

The Fire Frogs bullpen kept them within striking distance. RHP Bradley Roney shutout the Miracle over 2 and 2/3's, fanning three and working around two knocks. RHP Daysbel Hernandez twirled a scoreless frame.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs bus heads north to Tampa to continue the seven-game road trip. A three-game series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night at Steinbrenner Field. LHP Philip Pfeifer (1-2, 4.75) works against Tarpons RHP Miguel Yajure (3-6, 2.93).

