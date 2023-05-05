Dunedin Blue Jays May 9-14 Homestand Highlights

May 5, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL- The Dunedin Blue Jays return to TD Ballpark on Tuesday, May 9 for a six-game series against our crosstown foe, Clearwater Threshers. The homestand features promotions in each of the six games.

Below is what's to come at TD Ballpark beginning May 9:

Each Tuesday is TD Tuesday presented by TD Bank. Fans can receive a free Dunedin Blue Jays ticket and box of popcorn by visiting one of the two Clearwater TD locations. Tuesday also include $2 hot dogs at the Home Plate Classics concession stand (6:05 p.m. first pitch)!

Wednesday is Education Day for all local schools. Kids in attendance can walk around educational booths and visit the kiss-a-gator exhibit to take photos with animals. It is also $2 day at the ballpark. Fans enjoy $2 tickets, hamburgers, popcorn, and peanuts (11:00 a.m. first pitch).

Thursday, May 11 is $1 Beer Night presented by Budweiser until the 7th inning (6:30 p.m. first pitch).

Friday is Buy One Get One Margaritas and Frozen Drinks. All in attendance head to Eddie's Bar in left field or the WestJet Flight Deck to sip on margaritas and the best frozen drinks in town (6:30 p.m. first pitch).

Family Day is every Saturday home game during the summer in Dunedin. The entire family can have fun with crafts, balloons, and more while watching the game. After the game, kids run the bases (6:30 p.m. first pitch).

The homestand concludes with Sunday Funday. A drink special of $2 mimosas and $2 seltzers to quench thirst in the hot Florida sun. Following the game, everyone can take the field to play catch (12:00 p.m. first pitch).

