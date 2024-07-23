Dumoulin Joins AHL's Ontario Reign

July 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is pleased to announce the advancement of another member of the team's Hockey Operations staff. Effective immediately Ryan Dumoulin has accepted a job as Video Coach and Team Services Specialist with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

"Ryan's talent has not gone unnoticed, and it was only a matter of time before professional organizations took interest. The growth in his development since he joined the staff combined with his significant contribution to our team mirrors that of any dedicated player, and we're thrilled to watch him ascend to new heights in his career, reaping the rewards of his dedication and hard work" said Hounds GM Kyle Raftis.

The 26-year old originally joined the Greyhounds on August 18, 2021.

For the past three seasons Dumoulin held the position as Video Analyst and Director of Analytics with the Hounds while working closely with the coaching staff.

Prior to his work in Sault Ste. Marie, Dumoulin was Assistant GM & Director of Video and Analytics of his hometown team, the Cochrane Crunch (NOJHL) - while prior to that he was an Analytics and Video Intern with the WHL's Regina Pats

Dumoulin becomes the third straight person to advance from this position with the Hounds and into the NHL/AHL joining Matt Rodell (Dallas Stars) and CJ D'Alimonte (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) in the professional ranks.

"I'd like to thank Tim Lukenda and Kyle Raftis for giving me an opportunity to come to the Soo, learn, and grow into my role. I'd also like to thank John Dean, Brendan Taylor, and the rest of the coaching and support staff that I've worked with over the last three years for always making the rink a fun place to be for staff and players alike. I'm proud to say that I had the opportunity to work in such a great hockey city and hockey program. Go Hounds!!" said Dumoulin.

