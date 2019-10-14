Duluth Huskies Add More Depth to the 2020 Roster

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies continue to build the foundation for their 2020 roster in what's gearing up to be a competitive Great Plains East. The Huskies are getting a little bit of everything with these latest signings; this group of talented and well-rounded players is just what Marcus Pointer needs to lead a balanced attack into next season. Here is the rundown of all the signings that took place this week.

Jared McKenzie is a 6'0, 155-pound Outfielder from Round Rock High School in Round Rock, Texas. The left-handed hitter notched an impressive 28-game hitting streak during his senior season with the Dragons. During this same season, Jared batted .267 with 31 hits, 14 RBI and one home run. He also works hard off the field as a member of the National Honor Society. McKenzie committed to play baseball at Baylor University back in January 2018 and will be wrapping up his freshman year when the Northwoods League season begins. McKenzie will be a difference-maker with his skills at the plate and his range in the outfield.

Tate Ballestero is a 6'4", 192-pound Catcher from Morristown High School in Morristown, New Jersey. He was the 21s t ranked catcher nationally and top-ranked catcher in New Jersey coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game. Ballestero is a tall switch-hitter with good speed. He gets the ball out quickly from behind the plate and delivers with solid accuracy. Ballestero has committed to play D1 baseball at the University of Virginia, meaning he will team up with 2019 Huskies Nic Kent and Alex Tappen in Charlottesville. His defensive versatility, strong arm, and quick release will be hard to miss when he takes the field next season.

Finally, we've secured another Virginia commit in Chris Newell. Newell is a 6'2", 190-pound left-handed outfielder that attended Malvern Preparatory school in Malvern, PA. He was ranked 47t h nationally and ranked 3r d. in the state of Pennsylvania. Newell has a very smooth, efficient swing that allows him to

create solid contact while making it look effortless. His speed both in the outfield and along the basepath will be a great fit with Coach Pointer's fastbreak style of baseball. Newell was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft but ultimately decided to finish up his college career at UVA before heading to the pros.

Huskies fans, get ready for another exciting season as these talented players take the field.

