Pit Spitters Season and Group Tickets on Sale

Traverse City MI - Season and group tickets for the 2020 Traverse City Pit Spitters are now on sale! Coming off a record-breaking inaugural season where the Pit Spitters broke league records for consecutive wins (18), shutouts in a season (12) and tying the league record for wins in a year (56), the Pit Spitters are looking forward to a great 2020 season.

Season ticket packages range from five-games to all 36 home games and start as low as $47.50. Also, on sale are five and ten-game mini-plans to the popular patio tables. The tables seat four people and come with wait service. These sold out for several games last season and are sure to be popular with fans again.

Group tickets can now be reserved as well. There are several options for group outings including three private deck areas that seat up to 100 people each, 12-person and 25-person suites, group seating in the stands and fundraising options for non-profit groups.

"We're counting the days until to the 2020 season," said Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell. "The 2019 season was exciting as the team kept winning and the fans filled up Pit Spitters Park. Whether you are a die-hard baseball fan or enjoy the fun, relaxed atmosphere, Pit Spitters games create an enjoyable and affordable family environment for everyone! We have great ticket options for individuals or businesses looking to entertain employees or customers next summer."

Fans can call the Pit Spitters front office at 231.943.0100 to reserve their season ticket or group outing option before the 2020 schedule is released. The Pit Spitters season runs from the day after Memorial Day until mid-August and the Pit Spitters schedule is expected to be out in November.

Fans can get all the information on these packages at www.pitspitters.com.

