Dugout Theater Movie Experience Returns to SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets and SRP Park are excited to announce the return of the Dugout Theater Movie Experience, featuring Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Friday, October 28. Kick-off Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Weekend with showtime for the movie will be at 6:45 p.m. with gates opening at 5:45 p.m.

"We are excited to host what has become an annual tradition at SRP Park to kick off Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Weekend in North Augusta," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This family-friendly event will once again feature trick or treating on the concourse, delicious concessions and the opportunity to sit on the outfield of SRP Park and enjoy a great movie."

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art video board while relaxing in the outfield of SRP Park or in the lower-level seating bowl. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Tickets are on sale now through https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgId=52689&agency=MILB_MPV&eventId=33437 or the SRP Park Box Office, no phone orders. No refunds or exchanges. There will be several different ticket packages available for the movie, which include:

$5 Field General Admission

Children 3 and under are FREE

$20 General Admission with unlimited Popcorn and Soda

$40 Family Four-Pack

4 Tickets, 4 Boxes of Fresh Popcorn and 4 Coca-Cola Beverages

To learn more or purchase tickets visit: https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgId=52689&agency=MILB_MPV&eventId=33437

Kids are encouraged to dress up to trick or treat from 5:45pm - 7:00pm as vendors and characters will be set up on the first base side of the concourse.

Concessions will be available for purchase including Coca-Cola beverages, ice-cold draft beer options hotdogs, and more! Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park.

Parking for Dugout Theater is available in the Stadium Deck at $5 per car and can be purchased here: https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgId=52689&agency=MILB_MPV&eventId=33440

Be sure to check out these upcoming events at SRP Park, more info can be found at https://thesrppark.com.

Border Bash - September 16, 2022

Tickets: https://bit.ly/Border-Bash-Tix

Paceline Opening Ceremonies - October 15, 2022

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PaceDay-Concert-Tix

CSRA Walk for Water - November 12, 2022

More info: https://csrawalk4water.com/

Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10 K, 5 K - November 26

https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon

9th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar and Toys for Tots - December 10

