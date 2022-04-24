Ducks Win Finale in Bowie, 3-2 in 10 Innings

RubberDucks second baseman Brayan Rocchio helped turn three double plays and drove in all three runs for Akron, including the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, leading the visitors to a second straight win over the Bowie Baysox in the finale of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Turning Point

In a 2-2 tie in the top of the 10th inning, third baseman Victor Nova began at second base and went to third base on a wild pitch by right-hander Shelton Perkins. With two outs, Rocchio grounded a single past diving first baseman Andrew Daschbach, giving Akron a 3-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Tanner Burns started and worked three scoreless innings and had a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, when he allowed a single, two walks and sacrifice fly for the first Bowie run. He departed in the fifth inning after working 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run on four walks and six strikeouts. Left-hander Andrew Misiaszek entered and worked two scoreless innings. Right-hander Nic Enright allowed the tying run in the bottom of the eighth inning in his 1 2/3-inning outing. Right-hander Kevin Kelly pitched scoreless ninth and 10th innings, and threw out the potential game-tying run at home plate in the 10th inning.

Duck Tales

Akron took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, when designated hitter Daniel Schneemann singled to center field against right-hander Zach Peek, Nova walked, and shortstop José Tena had a bunt single to load the bases. Rocchio hit a one-out single to center field scoring two runs. On defense, Tena and Rocchio turned double plays to end the first and sixth innings, and catcher Bo Naylor threw to Rocchio to catch a baserunner on a strikeout double play in the seventh.

Notebook

Akron is 3-3 in one-run games and 6-5 in games decided by one or two runs, the most such games of any team in the Eastern League. The RubberDucks are 2-1 in extra innings...Rocchio has reached base in all 13 games he has played this season...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 1,977.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a six-game home series with Altoona at 6:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Akron left-hander Joey Cantillo (0-1, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to face Curve right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1, 7.15 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

