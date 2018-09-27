Ducks Stymied by Wade in Game Two

September 27, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Sugar Land Skeeters 10-0 on Wednesday night in Game Two of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Constellation Field. The Skeeters now lead the best-of-five series two games to none.

Sugar Land opened up the scoring with a four-run third inning (one earned) against Ducks starter Matt Larkins. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Juan Silverio, an RBI single by Matt Chavez and a two-run double by Tony Thomas did the damage.

Barrett Barnes extended the lead to six with solo home runs to left in the fourth and sixth innings. A two-run homer to left by Tony Thomas in the seventh and a pair of runs in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Skeeters starter Konner Wade (1-1) earned the win with a complete game shutout. He allowed just seven hits and no walks while striking out 11 batters. Larkins (1-1) took the loss, yielding six runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks over five and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts.

Ramon Cabrera led the Flock offensively with three hits in three at-bats.

The Atlantic League Championship Series now shifts to Bethpage Ballpark for Game Three on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Thundersticks, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pre-game team introductions. Right-hander Lorenzo Barcelo (2-1, 4.20; 0-1, 7.50) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Lucas Irvine (1-1, 2.56; 1-0, 3.38).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks home playoff games, are on sale now! Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX, CLICKING HERE or visiting the Ducks mobile app. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark.

Images from this story

