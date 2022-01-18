Ducks Sign Outfielder Dustin Woodcock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Dustin Woodcock. He begins his first season with the Ducks and third in professional baseball.

"We are happy to welcome Dustin to Long Island," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is an outstanding defender and has showcased an ability to drive the ball throughout his career thus far."

Woodcock has spent the past two seasons with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League. He has combined to play in 148 games, totaling 26 home runs, 76 RBIs, 90 runs, 119 hits, 28 doubles, 10 stolen bases and a .325 on-base percentage. During the 2021 season, the Illinois native appeared in 89 games, launching 14 homers while ranking seventh in the league in doubles (25) and 10th in runs scored (63). Defensively, Woodcock has committed just one error in 135 games played in the field, spending time at all three outfield positions.

Prior to his professional career, the 25-year-old played five seasons of collegiate baseball at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He compiled a .301 batting average with 22 homers, 120 RBIs, 140 runs, 226 hits, 48 doubles, nine triples, 19 stolen bases and a .398 on-base percentage over 201 games. In 2015, he was selected as a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Freshman team. Woodcock finished his career in the school's all-time Top 10 for games played (8th), doubles (8th) and hits (10th).

"I am excited and grateful for this opportunity with the Ducks," said Woodcock. "Every year, it is a goal of mine to surround myself with the best teammates, managers and competition I possibly can. The Ducks history of success in the Atlantic League is something I'm looking forward to being a part of. Not only is this a step in the right direction for my career but also a great chance to be managed by Wally Backman and coached by Lew Ford."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

