Ducks Re-Sign World Series Champion Hector Sanchez

Long Island Ducks catcher Hector Sanchez

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher with Major League experience Hector Sanchez. He returns for his second season with the Ducks and 14th in professional baseball.

"Hector did a wonderful job working with our pitching staff in 2019 and seemed to always come up with the big hit for us," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to have him back on our roster as we look to defend the Atlantic League championship."

Sanchez played in 98 games during the 2019 season. He compiled a .273 batting average with nine home runs, 58 RBIs, 37 runs, 96 hits and 20 doubles. The switch-hitter was especially potent in clutch situations, hitting .342 with runners on base, .360 with runners in scoring position and .378 with runners in scoring position and two outs. He also put together the longest hitting streak (16 games) and on-base streak (24 games) of the season by a Ducks player. The Venezuela native played in seven postseason games with the Flock, totaling four RBIs, two runs, five hits and five walks.

The 31-year-old has seven season of Major League experience, including time with the San Francisco Giants (2010-15), Chicago White Sox (2016) and San Diego Padres (2016-17). In 347 MLB games, he has totaled a .238 batting average, 21 homers, 120 RBIs, 60 runs, 186 hits and 38 doubles. His career was highlighted by winning the 2012 World Series with the Giants and serving as the catcher for Tim Lincecum's second no-hitter on June 25, 2014. Sanchez was originally signed by the Giants as an amateur free agent in 2006.

"I feel glad to be back with Long Island," said Sanchez. "2019 was a special year for my teammates, the coaching staff, the fans and Long Island. It is great to be back in 2019 defending the championship. After a sad 2020, being back on the field is amazing. When I jump back on the field, it will make me feel like I did when I was just a kid playing baseball in Venezuela. Let's do this again!"

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

