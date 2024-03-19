Ducks Re-Sign Five-Year MLB Veteran Chance Sisco

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher Chance Sisco. He returns for his second season with the Ducks and 12th in professional baseball.

"Chance was one of our most dangerous hitters last season and did a great job working with our pitching staff," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to have him back on Long Island this year."

Sisco joined the Ducks in May of 2023 after beginning the season in Mexico. He compiled a .305 batting average, a .468 on-base percentage, a .716 slugging percentage and a 1.184 OPS. In 31 games, the California native totaled 11 home runs, 33 RBIs, 24 runs, 29 hits, six doubles and 26 walks. On June 17, he tied a franchise single-game record with three home runs in a 13-11 win at York, becoming just the third Ducks player ever with a three-homer game (Ray Navarrete, June 8, 2008, vs. Newark; Dustin Woodcock, July 13, 2022, vs. Lexington).

The 29-year-old has played parts of five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Baltimore Orioles (2017-21) and New York Mets (2021). In 196 games, he has 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 61 runs, 102 hits, 24 doubles, 62 walks and a .317 on-base percentage. He recorded his first MLB hit and home run in the same game on September 14, 2017, at Yankee Stadium, collecting a pinch-hit double off Masahiro Tanaka in the seventh inning and a solo homer off Giovanny Gallegos in the ninth. The backstop earned back-to-back All-Star Futures Game selections in 2016 and 2017 and was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the Orioles in four consecutive seasons (2014-17). Sisco was originally selected by the Orioles in the second round of the 2013 amateur draft.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

