Ducks Re-Sign Dustin Woodcock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Dustin Woodcock. He begins his second season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball.

"I can't wait to get back and get rolling," said Woodcock. "Walking into a clubhouse on day one is something I look forward to every season, so it will feel like Christmas. This year, my goal is to compete for a championship. Long Island has a history of winning, and I want to be a part of it in 2023."

Woodcock played in a career-high 106 games during his first season with the Ducks in 2022. He ranked second on the team with 16 home runs, a career-best, finishing one homer shy of the team lead (Deibinson Romero). The 26-year-old also accrued career-high totals in RBIs (52), runs (65), hits (82), walks (50), stolen bases (17) and on-base percentage (.351). Defensively, Woodcock played all three outfield positions and committed just one error, compiling an impressive .996 fielding percentage.

The Illinois native's standout performance of 2022 came on July 13 against the Lexington Legends at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. He launched three home runs in that game, becoming only the second player in franchise history to accomplish that feat (Ray Navarrete, 6/8/08 vs. Newark). Prior to joining the Flock, the lefty spent two seasons with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League. He combined to play in 148 games, hitting .238 with 26 homers, 76 RBIs, 90 runs, 119 hits, 28 doubles, 10 stolen bases and a .325 on-base percentage.

"My favorite part about every season is learning and getting to know the guys around me," Woodcock noted. "There is a ton of information to gather about baseball and life in the clubhouse every season. The relationships made with the staff around the stadium and guys in the clubhouse is always my favorite part."

