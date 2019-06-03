Ducks Rally Past Bees with Five Unanswered Runs

(New Britain, Conn.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the New Britain Bees 5-3 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at New Britain Stadium.

First-inning solo homers to right field by Alexi Amarista and Alejandro De Aza off Ducks starter Alec Asher gave the Bees an early 2-0 lead. Another solo homer to right by Bijan Rademacher in the second increased the advantage to three.

L.J. Mazzilli closed the gap to 3-1 in the third with a two-out RBI double down the left field line off Bees starter Cory Riordan. A mammoth solo homer down the right field line by David Washington in the fourth trimmed New Britain's lead to one.

Long Island then took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the fifth. Vladimir Frias launched a leadoff solo homer to right-center, and Steve Lombardozzi lifted a sac fly to left, scoring Matt den Dekker. Washington added a sac fly to center in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Asher (3-0) picked up the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out one. Cory Riordan (3-3) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over seven innings with two strikeouts. Vin Mazzaro earned his first save of the year with two perfect innings of relief, striking out two batters.

Frias led the Ducks offensively with three hits, while Washington drove in two runs.

The Ducks and Bees continue their four-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from New Britain Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs (0-1, 3.09) takes the mound for the Ducks against Bees southpaw Jared Bradley (1-0, 4.95).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 7, to begin a three-game weekend series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Flashback Friday at the ballpark! Fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

