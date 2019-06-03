All-Star Game Voting Now Open

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced today that voting for the 2019 ALPB All-Star Game is now open.

Fans may vote for their favorite players from the league's Freedom and Liberty Divisions through an electronic ballot available here. The link is also available on the Atlantic League website (www.AtlanticLeague.com) and on www.AllStarGameYork.com, the official website of the 2019 All-Star Game.

Voting will remain open until June 30, and fans may vote repeatedly to send their favorite players to York. The 2019 All-Star rosters will be determined by a combination of fan votes and the votes of team officials.

The ALPB mid-summer classic returns to PeoplesBank Park on Wednesday, July 10. The same event in 2011 drew the ballpark's highest attendance, so Revolution officials encouraged fans to not only vote early and often but also to buy tickets for the 2019 All-Star Game in advance.

"This year's ballot is full of players who've already put up some amazing numbers this season," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "Between the caliber of play we know we'll see in this year's game and the exciting entertainment happening before, during, and after the event, we fully expect the limited seats remaining for the All-Star Game to go very quickly, so people interested in attending should get their tickets now."

The Revolution have previously announced the day will feature a wide variety of family-friendly activities in the Judgement Free Fun Zone presented by Planet Fitness on the Brooks Robinson Plaza and the pre-game home run derby. The fan-favorite ZOOperstars! will make their only appearance at PeoplesBank Park this year during the All-Star Game, and at the game's conclusion the Star-Blazing Spectacular presented by AAA Southern Pennsylvania - the largest fireworks display in ballpark history - will launch from center field.

For more information on this year's All-Star Game, visit www.AllStarGameYork.com.

