Ducks Presented with Proclamation from Suffolk County

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today were presented with a proclamation from the Suffolk County Legislature in recognition of their historic 20th Anniversary Season, culminated by winning the 2019 Atlantic League Championship.

The proclamation was presented to Ducks Founder/CEO Frank Boulton and nine-time Best Long Island Mascot QuackerJack by Suffolk County Legislators Tom Muratore (Fourth District) and Samuel Gonzalez (Ninth District). It reads:

Suffolk County Legislators TOM MURATORE and SAMUEL GONZALEZ wish to recognize and congratulate The Long Island Ducks as the 2019 Atlantic Baseball League Champions; and

WHEREAS: The Long Island Ducks are an American professional baseball team based in Central Islip, New York. They compete in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) as a member of the Liberty Division. The Ducks recently celebrated their 20th Anniversary Season, and welcomed their 8 Millionth Fan through the gates of Bethpage Ballpark, becoming the first Atlantic League team to reach that attendance milestone; and

WHEREAS: The Long Island Ducks saw 15 players have their contracts purchased via the Atlantic League's partnership with Major League Baseball, and had three former players reach the Major League level. In addition, the Ducks won both the first and second half Liberty Division Championship for just the second time in franchise history (2011), tied a franchise record by winning 12 consecutive games from August 30 to September 10, and set a franchise record with 86 wins during the regular season; and

WHERAS: The Long Island Ducks won their fourth consecutive Liberty Division Championship with a 3-0 series sweep of the High Point Rockers, becoming the first team in Atlantic League history to win four straight Division Championships. The Ducks won the 2019 Atlantic League Championship with a 3-2 series win over the Sugar Land Skeeters, their fourth Atlantic League Championship in franchise history. For this outstanding achievement, we gather here to congratulate Ducks Founder/CEO Frank Boulton, all management, coaches and team members on the success of winning the Atlantic League Championship for 2019;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that on behalf of the residents of the Fourth and Ninth Legislative Districts and the entire Suffolk County Legislature, we, TOM MURATORE and SAMUEL GONZALEZ would like to express our congratulations and appreciation to the

Long Island Ducks

2019 Atlantic League Champions

The Ducks previously won Atlantic League Championships in 2004, 2012 and 2013. The organization received proclamations from the Suffolk County Legislature following each championship as well.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

