Ducks Pile On In The 12th To Win 17-9

June 19, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release







The score does not tell the story of the game accurately, as Akron defeated the Baysox 17-9 in 12 innings, scoring eight runs in the 12th to emerge victorious in a nearly five-hour game. The two teams combined for 37 hits in the game, 23 from the Ducks and 14 from Bowie.

Trailing 11-9 in the 12th, the Baysox, who used six pitchers in the game, called on position player Willy Yahn to try and finish the game on the mound. Shortly after, Oscar Gonzalez hit a grand slam that sealed Akron's win.

Down 3-0 early, the Baysox battled back with a four-run fifth inning rally. That was highlighted by a two-run home run from Yusniel Diaz. Diaz would provide another big hit in the seventh inning with a two-out, RBI-single to give Bowie a 5-3 lead. But the Baysox could not hang on late.

Six Bowie batters finished with multiple hits. Yahn led the Baysox with a 3-for-6 night and picked up an RBI. Diaz went 2-for-5 with the home run and three RBI. Patrick Dorrian and Cadyn Grenier each picked up two RBI.

Mike Baumann started on the mound for Bowie. He went four innings and allowed three hits and two runs with just one earned with a strikeout. Steven Klimek took the loss and fell to 1-2. He went 0.2 innings and allowed four earned runs on two hits.

Despite the loss, the Baysox hold on to the best record in the Double-A Northeast League at 27-12. They will try to even the series tomorrow afternoon in the final game of the six-game series with Akron.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (3-0, 1.54 ERA) will be on the mound for Bowie against right-hander Thomas Ponticelli (2-1, 3.60 ERA) for the Ducks.

Order online [Order Here] or call 301-464-4865 to purchase your tickets. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.