Ducks Mourn the Loss of Kimera Bartee

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today are mourning the loss of all-time team member Kimera Bartee. The 2004 Atlantic League champion suddenly passed away on Monday at the age of 49.

"Kimera was one of the best Ducks ever," said Long Island Ducks Founder, CEO and Owner Frank Boulton. "He made himself available to the organization, kept in close contact with us and made us very proud when he made his way to the Major Leagues as a coach. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered."

Bartee spent two seasons with the Ducks (2003-04), playing in 226 games. He compiled a .324 batting average with 35 home runs, 175 RBIs, 189 runs, 289 hits, 49 doubles, 12 triples, 48 stolen bases and a .402 on-base percentage. The Omaha native was selected to play in the Atlantic League All-Star Game in 2004, a year in which he was instrumental in helping the Ducks earn their first playoff berth and Atlantic League championship in franchise history. Following his professional career, Bartee was voted by Ducks fans to the franchise's all-time team during the 10th Anniversary Season in 2009 and 20th Anniversary Season in 2019.

"Kimera Bartee was kind, generous, a great teammate, and had a smile that lit up the room when he walked in," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We will never forget his contributions on and off the field and will greatly miss his presence and friendship. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with KB's family."

Prior to joining the Ducks, Bartee spent six seasons in the Major Leagues, including four with the Detroit Tigers (1996-99) and one each with the Cincinnati Reds (2000) and Colorado Rockies (2001). He appeared in 243 MLB games, totaling four homers, 33 RBIs, 69 runs, 90 hits, 12 doubles, five triples and 36 stolen bases. Since the end of his playing career, Bartee has served in various Major League coaching roles with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Tigers.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

