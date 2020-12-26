Ducks Mourn the Loss of Charlie Barbeisch

December 26, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Charlie Barbeisch, a long-time member of the Long Island Ducks and Atlantic League family, passed away Thursday night after a brief illness at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson. Barbeisch was a season ticket holder since the team's inception in 2000 and has been a photographer for the team for over a decade, traveling to ballparks all over the Atlantic League to enjoy his hobby while supporting Long Island's hometown team.

"Today is a sad day," said Ducks Founder and CEO Frank Boulton. "In many regards, this is the end of an era. Charlie had been with us since the first pitch of Ducks baseball was thrown out. Always positive, always happy to see and be seen, we treasured his presence at the ballpark. He will be greatly missed."

Services for Charlie Barbeisch will be held at Giove Funeral Home, located at 1000 Middle Country Road in Selden, on Wednesday, December 30, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

"Charlie was not just a fan but a friend to all he met and had a heart of gold," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He was at every game and event, rain or shine, with a smile, positive words, and offers of assistance, regardless of the situation. There just aren't many people like him on this earth. While we are sad he is no longer with us, we are happy knowing Charlie is reunited with Diane, the love of his life, for eternity."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 26, 2020

Ducks Mourn the Loss of Charlie Barbeisch - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.