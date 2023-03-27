Ducks Ink Long Island Native Matt Vogel

March 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Matt Vogel. He begins his third season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"It's great to be back home," said Vogel. "The fact that my family is able to come see me play more often makes this season that much more special for me. I remember when I would come to Ducks games as a kid, and now that I am able to put that uniform on is a great feeling. Every home game is a literal 'home game' for me."

Vogel first joined the Ducks late in the 2021 season. He appeared in four games, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters over five scoreless innings. He returned to Long Island late in 2022 as well, making one appearance for the club. The 27-year-old spent most of the 2022 season with the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. He made 27 appearances, striking out 38 batters while walking 14 over 28 innings of work.

The Patchogue-Medford High School alum began his professional career with two seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He pitched in 61 games, recording two saves and striking out 113 batters over 92 innings pitched. After taking part in the Ducks Open Player Tryout prior to the 2018 season, he signed with the York Revolution and made one start for the team. The Syosset native went on to spend three seasons (2018-19, '21) with the New Jersey Jackals. He combined to post a 3.89 ERA in 55 games (10 starts), picking up one save and striking out 145 batters over 106.1 innings of work. Vogel was originally selected by the Rays in the 25th round of the 2016 amateur draft.

"My goals remain the same each and every year, no matter where I'm playing, and that is to pitch my best and win baseball games," Vogel added. "Nothing would be sweeter than bringing another championship back to Long Island."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.