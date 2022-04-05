Ducks Ink Former Padres Pitcher Brett Kennedy

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy. The former big leaguer begins his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"Brett gives us another Major Leaguer on our pitching staff," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is eager to reach the MLB level again, and we look forward to helping him try and achieve that."

Kennedy reached the game's highest level in 2018 with the San Diego Padres. He made six starts for the club, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 26.2 innings of work. He made his MLB debut on August 8, 2018, at Milwaukee, tossing four innings of six-run ball. The New Jersey native later threw six shutout innings to earn his first big league win on August 31 against Colorado.

The 27-year-old made 17 appearances (14 starts) across three levels in the Padres organization during the 2021 season, the majority of which were with Triple-A El Paso. He struck out 54 batters and walked 26 over 53.2 innings. Previously, the righty was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star in 2018 with El Paso after going 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA in 16 starts with the club. He also earned Texas League Mid-Season All-Star honors in 2017 with Double-A San Antonio, going 13-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 26 starts that season. Kennedy was originally selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 amateur draft out of Fordham University in the Bronx.

"I'm looking forward to playing back in the Northeast again for such an amazing fan base and team," said Kennedy. "My main goal is to continue the winning history of the Ducks and help compete in any way possible."

