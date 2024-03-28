Ducks Ink Former Major Leaguer Nick Heath

March 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Nick Heath. He begins his first season with the Ducks, second in the Atlantic League and ninth in professional baseball.

"Nick does a great job getting on base, and his speed is a tremendous asset on the basepaths and in the outfield," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to add him to the roster."

Heath spent parts of two seasons in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals (2020) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2021). He appeared in 35 games, totaling four RBIs, five runs, seven hits, two doubles, two stolen bases and six walks. He made his MLB debut on July 30, 2020, at Detroit, and he recorded his first big league hit on August 6 of that year with an RBI double off Chicago Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood.

The 30-year-old spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association. He compiled a .373 on-base percentage while batting .241 with four homers, 34 RBIs, 50 runs, 58 hits, nine doubles and 52 walks. He also stole 30 bases while being caught just four times and finished tied for fourth in the league with four triples. The Atlanta native joined the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League after beginning the 2022 season with Reno (AAA, Diamondbacks). He stole 42 bases, good for fourth in the league, without being caught stealing, and he totaled a .358 on-base percentage in 76 games. Heath was originally selected by the Royals in the 16th round of the 2016 amateur draft.

