Ducks Denied Series Sweep in Somerset

September 21, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Bridgewater, N.J.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Somerset Patriots 8-4 on Friday night in Game Three of the Liberty Division Championship Series at TD Bank Ballpark. Long Island now leads the best-of-five series two games to one.

David Washington gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with an opposite-field two-run home run off Patriots starter David Kubiak. An RBI double by Jayce Boyd in the fifth off Ducks starter Brett Marshall trimmed the gap to 2-1, but back-to-back doubles by Lew Ford and Taylor Ard in the sixth restored Long Island's two-run advantage.

Somerset took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the sixth with a four-run frame. Mike Fransoso's RBI double and run-scoring singles by Yovan Gonzalez and Boyd highlighted the inning. An RBI single by Daniel Fields in the seventh closed the gap to one at 5-4. However, a two-out, three-run double by Endy Chavez in the bottom of the seventh put the game out of reach at 8-4.

Marshall did not factor into the decision but pitched five and one-third innings of three-run ball, allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out three. Kubiak (1-0) collected the win, tossing six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Jose Cuas (0-1) took the loss, yielding two unearned runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Ard and Jordany Valdespin each had two hits to lead the Flock.

The Ducks and Patriots will return to action for Game Four of the Liberty Division Championship Series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark.

