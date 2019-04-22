Ducks Blank Black Sox in Exhibition Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 4-0 on Monday afternoon in the first Spring Training game of the year at Bethpage Ballpark.

David Washington put the Ducks on top with a mammoth solo home run to right field leading off the third inning. Hector Sanchez increased the lead to 4-0 in the fifth with a bases-clearing, three-run double to right-center.

Tim Melville started on the mound for the Ducks and pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three. Enrique Burgos, Vin Mazzaro and Joe Iorio each followed with a scoreless inning of relief. Brandon Sherman closed out the game with back-to-back scoreless frames in the ninth. The relievers combined to give up just one hit while striking out six.

Washington led the Flock offensively with the homer and two walks, scoring a pair of runs as well.

The Ducks continue their Spring Training schedule on Tuesday when they host the Black Sox once again. Game time is slated for 1:00 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 12:30. Admission to the game is free for Ducks season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply for the general public. Tickets to the game can be purchased at the Bethpage Ballpark box office only.

