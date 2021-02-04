Ducks Begin Building 2021 Roster

Long Island Ducks catcher Sal Giardina

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher Sal Giardina. He begins his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"We are excited to begin putting together the team that will take the field this season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Sal provides a steady presence behind the plate, and we look forward to welcoming him to Long Island."

Giardina spent the first six seasons of his pro career in the Braves organization, reaching as high as Triple-A Gwinnett from 2017-19. He appeared in 25 games during the 2019 season, compiling a .260 batting average and a .353 on-base percentage. The 28-year-old split the 2018 season with Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi, playing in 51 games, and spent his 2017 campaign at three different levels, posting a .264 batting average and .348 on-base percentage.

"I'm super excited to get up to Long Island and be a part of the Ducks," said Giardina. "After not being able to play in 2020, I am just ready to get back out on the field and enjoy the game of baseball again. I'm looking forward to being part of such a great organization and getting to play in front of all my family on Long Island."

Defensively, the Florida native has accrued a .986 career fielding percentage in 122 games behind the plate. He was selected by the Braves in 2014 from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla. While at Lynn, the switch-hitter batted .325 with 10 home runs, 63 RBIs, 23 doubles and a .439 on-base percentage over 89 games. He was also honored as the 2014 Sunshine State Conference Player of the Year. Sal is the brother of left-handed pitcher Carmine Giardina, who appeared in 14 games with the Ducks during the 2015 season.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

