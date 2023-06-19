Ducks Become Winningest Team in Atlantic League History

June 19, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks earned the 1,581st regular season win in franchise history on Saturday night in a 13-11 victory over the York Revolution at WellSpan Park. With the win, the Ducks have now accrued more wins than any other team in the Atlantic League's 25-year history.

The Ducks are currently in their 23rd season of play in the Atlantic League, having begun play during the league's third season in 2000. As of their record-setting win on June 17, the Ducks have amassed an all-time franchise record of 1,581-1,396 during the regular season, good for a .531 winning percentage. Of those 1,581 victories, 928 have come at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y., where the Ducks have an all-time winning percentage of .587.

Long Island took over the Atlantic League's all-time wins record from the Somerset Patriots, who had previously held the mark with 1,580 wins totaled during their 22-year history from 1998-2019. The Ducks have led the Atlantic League in wins during a single season on four occasions, totaling 86 in 2019, 82 in 2000, 78 in 2011 and 68 in 2021.

In addition to the Ducks record amount of regular season victories, the team has also won 46 postseason games all-time. That total is good for second in league history, just one behind Somerset (47) for the league playoff record. Long Island is 46-45 all-time in the postseason, including a 28-18 record at home.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2023

Ducks Become Winningest Team in Atlantic League History - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.