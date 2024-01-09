Ducks Announce Organizational Promotions Within Front Office

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Long Island Ducks team officials today announced multiple organizational promotions and appointments to their front office staff, including the promotion of Sean Smith to the position of General Manager. In addition to Smith being named GM, the team appointed Anthony Polito as Assistant GM/Stadium Operations, Sean Mulhall, Group Sales Manager, Justice Lallier, Ticket Sales Manager and Augie Fortugno, Promotions Manager. Michael Pfaff remains with the organization as Team President and Chief Business Officer and will continue to oversee a series of important ballpark and business projects, while providing direction and guidance to Smith and staff. Doug Cohen remains with the staff as Senior Vice President spearheading sales, business development and revenue generation.

"As we continue to expand our business, we are excited to see and recognize the continued growth of our front office staff," said Ducks Owner/CEO Frank Boulton. "We are looking forward to making 2024 the best season of Ducks baseball yet."

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

