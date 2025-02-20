DTFC Meet the Team: Madison White

From as early as she can remember, Madi knew she wanted to play professional soccer. Growing up, Madi played every sport, following in the footsteps of her older brother, but soccer quickly became her passion. When talking about her biggest supporter turning that passion into a professional career, Madi talks about her mom, and puts it simply, "She is my person." Her family was there for every step, showing up to every home game and cheering her on through every milestone.

Growing up with an older brother, Madi followed him in all areas including the sports he played. She wanted to be just like him, competing alongside him and pushing herself to be better. Inspired by Hope Solo, she set her sights on becoming a pro from a young age.

Her journey took her to Texas Tech, where she played through college and won the Big 12 in her fifth year, a memory she cherishes. After being drafted into the NWSL, Madi joined Dallas Trinity FC on loan and is happy to be back in her hometown.

Along the way, Madi built strong connections with her DTFC teammates, particularly with Gracie Brian. Playing together in club soccer, then becoming rivals in college (TCU vs. Tech), to now being teammates once more.

Madi doesn't have a pre-game routine; she just does whatever feels right. But when it comes to music, she hypes herself up with some SZA, and her favorite song is Doses and Mimosas by Cherub.

One of her favorite DTFC memories is against Fort Lauderdale when Sealy Strawn scored in the last second. It was exciting to watch Sealy, an academy player, score her first professional goal.

The most memorable save of her career to-date was a PK save in her debut against Brooklyn. It was a defining moment, reminding her why she loves this game. But Madi's biggest dreams are still ahead, playing for the national team, competing in the Olympics, and making a lasting impact on the world stage.

And to the next generation of girls chasing their own dreams, her message is simple: "You can do whatever you want. You can achieve what you set your mind to."

