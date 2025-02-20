Brooklyn FC to Host International Women's Day 5v5 Girls Tournament at SoFive Soccer Brooklyn

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced it will host a 5v5 Girls Tournament on Saturday, March 8, in honor of International Women's Day at SoFive Soccer Brooklyn, celebrating the next generation of female athletes. Open to U8-U17/18 teams, the single-day tournament will offer a competitive and fun experience in one of Brooklyn's premier indoor soccer facilities.

The tournament structure will be determined by the number of participating teams, culminating in one team being crowned champion from each division. Brooklyn FC players who are not traveling with the team to the March 9 match at Dallas Trinity FC will be on-site to interact with participants and enhance the experience.

Sponsors, including IDA Sports and The Perecman Firm, a premier personal injury law firm serving the greater New York City metropolitan area, will provide giveaways and on-site activations throughout the event. The Perecman Firm will enter qualified participants into a giveaway for tickets to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium. Perecman will be running this promotion through June 29th before choosing a winner on July 1. Find the giveaway link here. Every team that registers will also receive 10 free tickets to Brooklyn FC's home opener on March 15 at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn FC giveaways, including merchandise and other prizes, will be available throughout the tournament.

The event will take place at SoFive Soccer Brooklyn, a state-of-the-art facility featuring 10 top-quality indoor 5v5 fields, a café and bar, video technology, and ample viewing areas for families and spectators. Teams are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early wearing their own jerseys, though pinnies are available if color conflicts arise.

Registration is now open, with early bird pricing available until March 1. The $315 per team early-bird registration fee includes a full day of play. For more information, contact SoFive at (347) 745-7544 or email brooklyn@sofive.com.

