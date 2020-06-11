Drive-In, Fireworks, and Parking Lot Party
June 11, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release
The Gateway Grizzlies and GCS Credit Union Ballpark are excited to inform you about the "Drive-In Fireworks Show & Parking Lot Party" being held on July 3rd and 4th!
This event will feature music from a DJ, a light show and the largest July 3rd & 4th firework show in the history of the GCS Credit Union Ballpark!
Ticket prices are as follows:
Gold Lot (Front row parking, closest to the ballpark): $150 per car
White Lot (Prime seating for DJ and light show - north side of the stadium): $40 per car
Red Lot (Grass lot, prime seating for the fireworks - west side of the stadium): $30 per car
Blue Lot (Gravel lot, prime seating for the fireworks - east side of the stadium): $30 per car
These tickets will ONLY be presold. For safety purposes we will be selling every other parking spot. We are anticipating a sellout!
This will be the event of the summer so make sure you grab your tickets early before they are gone!
Visit https://gatewaygrizzlies.selz.com/categories/drive-in-fireworks-and-parking-lot-party to purchase your tickets for this event!
Call the Gateway Grizzlies Box Office, 618-337-3000, if you have any additional questions regarding this event!
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2020
- Drive-In, Fireworks, and Parking Lot Party - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.