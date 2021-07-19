Drive Announce Mayor Knox White as 15th Green Day Honoree

High-A East League - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, S.C. - The Greenville Drive, Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, announced today that Mayor Knox White has been selected as the honoree for the team's annual Green Day celebration, presented by TD Bank, this year to be held on Wednesday August 4th at Fluor Field when the Drive host the Rome Braves.

Each year, the Drive pay tribute to an individual who has helped make Greenville one of the most electric and dynamic cities in the country. Over the course of his more than 25 years as mayor, no one has had a more profound and transformational impact on our city than Mayor White. From the creation of Falls Park and the Liberty Bridge, the development along the Reedy River, Unity Park, the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and our very own Fluor Field, everyone across our City has benefitted from Mayor White's vision and leadership. The Drive are excited and honored to recognize Mayor White as this year's Green Day honoree.

"Knox White was born in Greenville, grew up in Greenville, and transformed Greenville into one of the world's most admired, awarded, and livable cities," said Greenville Drive Owner & President Craig Brown. "We can't think of a more deserving person for this year's Green Day honoree than Mayor White. His vision and leadership have propelled us forward and positioned our great city for even greater future success."

"Greenville is not just an amazing city, it is my home and my passion," noted Mayor Knox White. "While it takes a lot of hard work and strong working partnerships, like the one we have with The Drive to accomplish what we have here and maintain our positive momentum, serving this city has been the proudest accomplishment and one of the greatest joys of my life. I am proud to be the Drive's 2021 Green Day honoree, and I'm even more excited about what's next."

White joins an acclaimed group of Green Day honorees, including Mayor Max Heller and his wife, Trudy (2006); Greenville City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming and Greenville County Councilwoman Xanthene Norris (2007); former Greenville Technical College President Dr. Tom Barton (2008); businessman and philanthropist C. Dan Joyner (2009); civic leader, judge and attorney Merl Code (2010); former S.C. Governor and U.S. Secretary of Education Dick Riley (2011); South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities Founder Dr. Virginia Uldrick (2012); environmentalist and attorney Tommy Wyche (2013); philanthropists Hayne and Anna Kate Hipp (2014); Centennial American Properties CEO David Glenn (2015); Erwin Penland Co-Founder Joe Erwin (2016); Hughes Development Corporation Chairman Bob Hughes (2017), Spinx Chairman Stewart Spinks (2018) and Southernside Neighborhood President Mary Duckett (2019).

In honor of Green Day & Greenville's birthday celebration, Drive players will wear special green uniforms and caps on Green Day, and fans are encouraged to create a "green out" by sporting green as well. First pitch is set for 7:05pm against the Rome Braves. The first 2,000 fans through the stadium gates will receive a commemorative Green Day t-shirt or superhero cape, all courtesy of TD Bank. And then make sure to stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show in celebration of Greenville's birthday.

