Hudson Valley Renegades Make Their Return to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

We've made it to mid-July baseball, the Birds are back in Aberdeen and they're ready to start another two-series homestand! First up on this homestand are the The Hudson Valley Renegades, High A affiliate of the New York Yankees. They are making their way to Aberdeen sitting at first place in the North division. The series is shaping up to be an exciting one as the 'Birds sit at 2nd place and 6.5 games back from the 1st place Renegades. Coming off of a 12 game road trip with 6 wins and 6 losses, the IronBirds have the opportunity to win some games with a home crowd behind them. This upcoming series is Aberdeen's chance to close the gap in the standings as we enter into the second half of the season. The IronBirds bring a team batting average of .245, while Hudson Valley is bringing a .249 average. The series between these 1st and 2nd place teams is a critical one and will likely bring strong pitching, hot bats, and great defense to Leidos Field.

The IronBirds will host the Hudson Valley Renegades for a six-game series starting July 20th followed by the Bowling Green Hot Rods for another six-game series starting July 27th. The homestand will of course be full of baseball and great entertainment here at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium-including the ever-so-popular firework nights! Post-game firework nights for this homestand are Friday, July 23rd and Friday, July 30th. Looking ahead, the IronBirds have also announced 3 Crab Feast dates scheduled for August, 3rd, August 15th, and September 5th. Be sure to secure your tickets for all of these exciting promotions here at the ballpark!

