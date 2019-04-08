Drillers Top Cardinals in Monday Matinee

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers took the opening game from the Springfield Cardinals, 10-1, before 3,472 fans at ONEOK Field on Monday afternoon.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Andre Scrubb (1-0)

L: LHP Austin Warner (0-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Drillers scored in seven of their eight offensive innings, starting in the bottom of the first with an RBI double from 2B Omar Estevez for the early 1-0 lead.

-Tulsa added one run in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth, before solo home runs from 1B Zach Reks in the fifth and SS Gavin Lux in the sixth opened it to a 7-0 advantage.

-Consecutive doubles from SS Alberto Triunfel and CF Dylan Carlson in the top of the eighth plated the Cardinals lone run.

-The Drillers responded with three final runs, including a two-run triple from Lux, in the bottom of the eighth, accounting for the 10-1 final.

NOTABLES:

-CF Dylan Carlson extended his three-game hitting and RBI streak with his 8th-inning RBI double, leading the club with four doubles and six RBIs through the first five games.

-SS Alberto Triunfel went 3x4 as the leadoff hitter for the first time this year, doubling twice and scoring the Cardinals only run.

-1B Chris Chinea extended his three-game hitting streak with three singles, going 3x4 in total.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-Game Two of the series in Tulsa is Tuesday at ONEOK Field featuring Cardinals RHP Anthony Shew (0-1, 2.25) vs. rehabbing Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw for Tulsa.

-First Pitch is 7:05pm with the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show at 6:50pm on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com

OPENING DAY AT HAMMONS FIELD - THURSDAY, APRIL 11!

-Opening Day at Hammons Field is coming up quickly on Thursday, April 11 at 7:10pm (gates open at 6:10pm)

-Don't miss the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Red Truck Parade, the Great Southern Bank Magnet Schedule Giveaway (3,500), Opening Day Fireworks and much, much more

-And the KY3 66 Degree Guarantee is back! If it is not at least 66 degrees at the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday, April 11, all fans with a paid ticket to Thursday's game will receive a free ticket to another April, 2019 game, based on availability

Join us on Opening Day at Hammons Field on Thursday, April 11!

