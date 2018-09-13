Drillers to Host Game 3 Watch Party

The Tulsa Drillers need just one more win to capture the city's first Texas League Championship in 20 years. Their first chance to get the final victory that would clinch the title will come this Friday night when they play in San Antonio, Texas, and we want to give all Drillers fans the chance to watch the game together! We will be hosting a Watch Party at the ONEOK Field Busch Scoreboard Bar so the DrillVille faithful can take in all the action! Fans can enter through the Archer Entrance on the South side of the stadium, off Archer Avenue. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. The Busch Scoreboard Bar has numerous 55" TV's, a full bar that will feature $5, 24 oz domestic drafts & $8 Souvenir DrillVille Lemonade mixed drink specials. In addition, selected concessions will available for purchase.

Friday night looks like it will provide perfect weather in Tulsa for enjoy a night out with Drillers Baseball.

