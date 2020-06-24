Drillers TCL Roster Revealed

The roster for the Tulsa Drillers team that will play its first season in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League is an interesting mix of top college talent from nearby and across the nation. Manager Tom Holliday has assembled a squad that includes several players with local ties but also players from each coast, ranging from Florida International University in Miami to Southern California University in Los Angeles, plus many spots in between.

The roster has five players from Oklahoma State, three from Oral Roberts and one from the University of Oklahoma.

Players with OSU include outfielder Cabe Cabbiness from Bixby and pitchers Bryce Osmond from Jenks and Kale Davis from Oklahoma City.

OU pitcher Javier Ramos is from Vian and Seminole College while ORU pitcher Kaleb McCullough is from Edmond.

Other OSU players include catcher Max Hewitt and infielder Hueston Morrill, while infielder Ryan Cash and pitcher Adam Scoggins complete the ORU contingent.

The local list does not end there as the opening roster will also include Lamar outfielder Ben MacNaughton who is from Edmond and Northern Oklahoma College and pitcher Wyatt Morrill who is headed to NEO.

The roster has four USC Trojan players. That group consists of outfielders Clay Owens and Jamal O'Guinn, infielder Ben Ramirez and pitcher John Beller.

The contingent of Florida International players includes outfielder Alec Sanchez, catcher Humberto Torres and pitcher Alejandro Torres.

Other players from Power 5 conferences are infielder Cam Chick and pitcher Colby Gomes from Nebraska, pitcher Adam Tulloch from West Virginia, pitcher Brandon Sproat and catcher Nathan Hickey from Florida and infielder Jaden Brown from Kentucky.

Other members of the squad include pitchers Austin Vernon (Noth Carolina Central), Ryan Miller (North Carolina Central), Shane Mejia (Nicholls State), Garrett Crowley (Fordham), Cade Winquest (Texas Arlington), David Festa (Seton Hall), and Carter Rustad (San Diego) and outfielder Aidan Nagle (Lewis-Clark State).

The roster is currently made up of 18 pitchers, 3 catchers, 5 infielders and 6 outfielders. TCL rules allow for a 35-man roster with 30 active players each week of the season.

The Drillers will open the TCL season on Tuesday, June 30 by hosting Frisco at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Capacity at ONEOK Field will be limited for all 15 regular season games due to COVID-19 safety precautions. At this time, season tickets are also still available for purchase by calling the Drillers at (918)744-5901. Individual tickets can be purchased online.

