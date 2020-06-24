Twins Sign Pitching Duo from Dordt University

Texarkana, TX - Texarkana announced the addition of two pitchers from Dordt University, sophomore Kevin Fokkema, and junior Isaac Vander Hart.

Kevin Fokkema, a native of Maple Valley, Washington, is a graduate of Tahoma high school, where he posted a career 2.56 ERA. Fokkema was also a part of the 2017 Tahoma squad, where the Bears made a state tournament appearance. Fokkema has a strong arm and will be a good addition to the Twins bullpen for the 2020 season.

Isaac Vander Hart, currently a junior at Dordt University, is from Pella, Iowa. Also a relief pitcher for the Twins this summer, Vander Hart has played for the Dordt Defenders in two seasons. In 2019, Vander Hart went 2-4 with 29 strikeouts in 41 innings. During his 2018 season, Vander Hart ended 2-3 with 22 strikeouts in 26 innings, while posting a 3.42 ERA.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home on June 30 at 7:05 PM against the Amarillo Sod Dogs, where it is also $2 drink Tuesday! This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

