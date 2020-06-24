Cane Cutters Add Three More to 2020 Squad

Lafayette, La. - In anticipation of their 10th year in the Texas Collegiate League, the Acadiana Cane Cutters welcome two more freshmen and a sophomore to the team in Dallas Baptist's Hayden Johns, Southeastern's Jacob Burke and BRCC's Will Veillon.

A product of Chaparral High School in Temecula, Calif., Johns arrives in Acadiana after spending his freshman season on DBU's pitching staff. The right-hander announced following the conclusion of the shortened 2020 campaign that he will be transferring to New Mexico State. Johns was a three-year letterman at Chaparral and was named a Preseason High Honorable Mention Underclass All-American in 2018 by Perfect Game.

Burke, a freshman infielder from St. Francisville, La., started all 16 of Southeastern's games during the 2020 spring, slashing .313/.521/.441 while spending most of the season in the designated hitter position. He was a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen bases and led the team in batting average, slugging and on-base percentage, and runs scored. A two-sport star at University High School, Burke was a 4-time All-State selection, twice each in baseball and football, and helped U High to back-to-back state titles in football as a junior and senior.

Veillon, a sophomore outfielder with Baton Rouge Community College, was named the Bears' Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman in 2019 after accomplishing 57 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, three homers and 43 RBI over 176 at-bats, finishing the year with a .324 batting average. As a sophomore in 2020, the Rayne, La., native hit .317 with one home run, five RBI, 13 hits and five stolen bases over 18 games in the shortened season.

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will open the 2020 season at home on Tuesday, June 30 against the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field. Game time is 7:00pm and thanks to the good people at Linear Controls, admission to Opening Night is complimentary. An Opening Day tailgate party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. All home games will begin at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's Web site at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582.

