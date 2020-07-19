Drillers Edge Twins for Third Straight Win

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers pitcher Cade Winquest did not allow an earned run in his first start of the season(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers extended their winning streak to three straight games Saturday night at ONEOK Field, matching a season high. The Drillers overtook the Texarkana Twins with two late runs to post the 6-5 win. The result allowed Tulsa to keep pace with the first-place Amarillo Sod Dogs who won in Austin. The Drillers trail the Dogs by one game in the North Division standings of the Texas Collegiate League.

Saturday's third straight win did not come easily as the Twins twice erased Tulsa leads.

A three-run second inning put Tulsa in front early. It began when Alec Sanchez beat out an infield single. The Florida International outfielder then stole second and third bases on the next two pitches before scoring on a base hit by Breydon Daniel. After a walk to Cade Cabbiness and a sacrifice bunt, Daniel scored the second run on a ground out by Max Hewitt. A two-out single from Hueston Morrill plated Cabbiness to make it 3-0.

The Twins erased that lead with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The two runs in the fifth inning scored after a two-out throwing error.

Clay Owens put the Drillers right back in front in the bottom of the fifth. Pinch-hitting with one out, the USC first baseman blasted the first pitch he saw over the right field wall for his first home run of the season. The blast bounced off the concourse and onto Elgin Avenue and gave Tulsa a 4-3 lead.

Texarkana again responded and took its first lead in the seventh. Dillon Lifrieri led off with a base hit against reliever Shane Mejia. Mejia retired the next two batters before issuing a two-out walk. A wild pitch that moved the runners to second and third proved critical when Austin Colon grounded a single into right field that plated both, putting the Twins in front 5-4.

The Drillers provided their own response in the bottom half of the seventh. A pair of one-out walks set up a game-tying base hit by Daniel. Cabbiness then lined the next pitch into right field, scoring pinch runner Ben MacNaughton with what proved to be the winning run.

After bailing the Drillers out of two-on, two-out jam in the eighth, ORU leftander Adam Scoggins finished the victory in style by striking out the side in the ninth inning to close out the game.

TULSA HITTERS: Daniel enjoyed a perfect night at the plate, going 2-2 with a walk. He was also hit by a pitch and drove in two runs. Daniel, who will head to OU this fall, is hitting .571 since joining the Drillers earlier this week.

OSU' Cabbiness finished 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Newcomer Brody Gibson made his first start of the season. The ORU attendee started behind the plate and had a sacrifice bunt and drew a walk in his two plate appearances.

Morrill extended his hitting streak to three straight games with his second-inning single. The OSU shortstop has gone 3-8 the past two games since moving into the leadoff spot in the order.

TULSA PITCHERS: Cade Winquest made his first start of the year, and he delivered his best performance of the season. The University of Texas-Arlington right-hander went 3.2 innings, allowing one hit and one run, which was unearned. He walked two and struck out four and lowered his season ERA from 12.60 to 7.28.

Nicholls State lefthander Shane Mejia pitched 3.0 relief innings, allowing four runs on five hits. Only two of the runs were earned.

Georgia Tech's Zach Maxwell got a strike out to end Texarkana's two-run seventh inning and was credited with the win, his first of the year.

Scoggins worked two scoreless innings to collect his second save of the season.

UP NEXT: The Drillers will conclude their weeklong homestand Sunday night with a final game against the Twins. Starting time at ONEOK Field is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available online. The game can also be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers in Sunday's series finale are slated to be:

Texarkana - TBA

Tulsa - LHP John Beller (1-1, 1.28 ERA)

Images from this story

