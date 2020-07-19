Drillers Blank Twins to Complete Series Sweep

Max Hewitt had three hits for the Tulsa Drillers Sunday night

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers accomplished two season firsts Sunday night at ONEOK Field, and both were good. The Drillers defeated the Texarkana Twins 11-0, running their winning streak to four straight games, the longest of the season. In addition, the victory gave Tulsa a three-game series sweep of the Twins, its first sweep of the year.

Most importantly, the win allowed Tulsa to move into a first-place tie with the Amarillo Sod Dogs in the North Division standings of the Texas Collegiate League. The top two teams in each division qualify for the postseason.

The Drillers took advantage of a trio of mistakes from the Twins outfield to jump out to a big lead in the series finale. In the bottom of the first inning, Nebraska's Cam Chick led off with a double and scored when Max Hewitt's base hit skipped by the centerfielder and rolled all the way to the wall. Hewitt advanced to third on the miscue and scored on Aidan Nagle's base hit.

Tulsa extended its lead to 8-0 with six more runs in the second. Two walks and a hit from the first three hitters loaded the bases. After a fly out, consecutive bases-loaded walks forced home two runs. With two outs, Breydon Daniel singled home two more. The final two runs came across on a pair of errors by the right fielder on the same play. The fifth run of the inning came in when Jaden Brown's fly ball was dropped, and sixth crossed the plate when the throw back into the infield was errant.

Another bases-loaded walk produced the 11th run in the sixth inning.

Tulsa pitchers held the Twins without a hit over the final six innings and retired the last 13 batters in a row. Four Drillers pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in what was team's second shutout of the season.

TULSA HITTERS: Chick and Hewitt both had three hits in the game. Chick finished 3-5 with 3 runs scored and 2 doubles, while Hewitt was 3-5 with 3 singles and 2 runs batted in. The duo accounted for six of Tulsa's nine hits.

Lamar's Ben MacNaughton was officially 0-2 in the game, but he reached base three times on a pair of walks and a hit batter. He also collected an RBI.

Ryan Cash, who attends ORU, reached base three times, going 1-2 with a pair of walks.

TULSA PITCHERS: USC's John Beller started and picked up the win to improve his record to 2-1. He joins Riley Boyd as the only Tulsa hurlers with two wins so far this season. Beller allowed only two hits in three shutout innings, walking one and striking four.

Matt Merrill replaced Beller to begin the fourth inning and was dominant. The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma right-hander did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings, getting strikeouts on seven of the nine outs he registered. The only base runner against Merrill came via a hit batter.

Merrill's teammate at USAO, Colton Williams, followed him to the mound and retired all six batters he faced.

Austin Vernon set the Twins down in order in the ninth with two strikeouts to close out the win.

UP NEXT: Drillers are scheduled to open a three-game series in Frisco Tuesday night against the RoughRiders. Tulsa will return home on Friday, July 26, to open a three-game series against the Victoria Generals in what will be the final three home games of the regular season.

All Drillers games this season can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

