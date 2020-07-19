Cane Cutters Drop Game Two to Brazos Valley

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters dropped game two of their series against the Brazos Valley Bombers 13-3 Saturday night at Fabacher Field.

The Bombers kicked things off with two runs in the top of the first then added four more in the top of the third to take a 6-0 lead. Acadiana cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third, scoring all three of their runs.

Caleb Hill (Nicholls State) was hit by a pitch to get on base with two outs in the inning. Peyton Lejeune (LSUE) singled to advance Hill to third and then Zavier Moore (Southern University) drove him in with an RBI single. Lejeune took third on a wild pitch and Cole McConnell (LA Tech) brought him in with a single. Champ Artigues (Southeastern) walked to load the bases and after a pitching change for the Bombers, Moore came in for run number three on a walk to Tyler Thibodeaux (Northwestern State).

Cam Barlow (UL-Monroe) started for the Cane Cutters, throwing 2.2 innings, allowing three runs (earned) on three hits, walking two and striking out three. Hayden Johns (New Mexico State) took over for 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out four with three walks and one hit. Drew McDaniel (Univ. of Mississippi) came out in relief to pitch the seventh, giving up four runs (one earned) on two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Designated hitter Billy Garrity (Southern Miss) came out of the dugout to pitch the eighth allowing three runs (earned) on two hits. Lejeune moved in from first base to close out the ninth with a scoreless, hitless inning.

