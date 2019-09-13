Drillers Edge Past Soddies in Pitcher's Duel

Tulsa, Oklahoma - In a pitcher's duel in Game 3 of the Texas League Championship Series, the Tulsa Drillers used a two-run homer from Connor Wong in the sixth inning to secure a 2-0 win at ONEOK Field on Friday night.

With the victory, the Sod Poodles now trail in the best-of-five series, 2-1. Amarillo will have to keep their season alive with a win in Game 4 on Saturday and force a decisive Game 5 on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa.

Sod Poodles starter Kyle Lloyd and Tulsa starter Markus Solbach engaged in a classic pitcher's duel. Lloyd tossed five scoreless frames to begin the ballgame while Solbach matched with six scoreless.

The game was still at 0-0 entering the bottom half of the sixth. After Lloyd retired the first two hitters, he gave up a single to Jeter Downs. On the same pitch with Wong at the plate, Downs stole second and went to third base as Lloyd uncorked a wild pitch. Torrens made it a close play at third with a good throw, but Downs evaded the tag and dove in safely.

Moments later, Wong belted a two-run shot to left field. Wong's third homer of the postseason gave the Drillers a 2-0 lead.

Lloyd went on to allow just that home run in seven strong frames. With the Drillers leading, Solbach proceeded to toss scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth.

Right-hander Nolan Long entered for the ninth. With two outs, the Soddies received a walk from Edward Olivares and a single from Owen Miller. Long then induced an infield pop out from Torrens to end the ballgame.

Amarillo shortstop Ivan Castillo led the offensive charge and collected two hits. Castillo was the only hitter in Amarillo's lineup to have a multi-hit game.

The Sod Poodles and Drillers play Game 4 of the TLCS at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday evening at ONEOK Field. Amarillo sends right-hander Jesse Scholtens to the mound while Tulsa counters with righty Parker Curry.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms with Sam Levitt on the play-by-play call. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m.

