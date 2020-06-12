Drillers Announce Schedule and Promotions for TCL Season

June 12, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





TULSA, OK - Live baseball is set to return to ONEOK Field later this month, and today, the Tulsa Drillers announced the schedule and promotions for their team that will play in the Texas Collegiate League. The complete schedule includes 15 home games and many of the great, familiar promotions that typically go along with a regular Drillers game.

Opening Night at ONEOK Field is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30 when the Drillers will host the Frisco RoughRiders in downtown Tulsa. It kicks off a three-game homestand that will run through Thursday, July 2.

Tulsa's schedule will consist of four homestands with the regular season, home finale scheduled for Sunday, July 26. Each Tulsa home game will start at 7:00 p.m. The four homestands will run June 30-July 2, July 7-9, July 14-19 and July 24-26.

Every Friday and Saturday game will feature a postgame Fireworks Show. In addition to those four displays, the Drillers will have a special Independence Holiday Fireworks Show after the final game of the first homestand on Thursday, July 2.

Season-long promotions are scheduled for every night. These special events include:

Family FUNday Sunday

Each Sunday will be Family FUNday Sunday. July 19 will feature a Star Wars Night, while July 26 will have a Team Poster giveaway. On both Sundays, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

$2 Tuesdays

Tuesdays are still $2 Tuesdays as there will be $2 general admission tickets and $2 select concession items for the July 7 and July 14 games. The first Tuesday game, on June 30, will not be a $2 Tuesday.

Paws and $3 White Claws

Wednesdays are Paws and $3 White Claws, featuring Bark in the Park, where you can bring you dog to the game, and discounted, $3 White Claw beverages. There are a total of three Wednesday home games.

Thirsty Thursdays

Thursdays would not be the same without Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field! $2 Beers and Sodas will offered at the games on July 9 and July 16. The first Thursday of the season, on July 2, will not be a Thirsty Thursday but will feature post-game Fireworks instead.

Friday and Saturday Fireworks

All Friday and Saturday games will feature postgame Fireworks displays. Mark your calendars for Friday, July 17 and 24 and Saturday, July 18 and 25!

The regular season home finale is scheduled for Sunday, July 26 against the Victoria Generals.

Tulsa will close the regular season with a six-game road trip to Amarillo to face the two teams based there, the Amarillo Sod Dogs and the Amarillo Sod Squad.

If the Drillers make the playoffs, the postseason format consists of a first-round meeting between the top two finishers in Tulsa's North Division and in the South Division. The division playoffs will have best-of-three series. The two division winners will face off in a one-game playoff to determine the league champion with the team with the best record hosting the title game.

To view the Drillers complete 2020 season schedule and list of promotions, click HERE.

Anyone interested in supporting the team's 2020 season with tickets or a sponsorship can contact the Drillers Office at (918)744-5901.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.