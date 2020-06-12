Cane Cutters Release 2020 Schedule

June 12, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Acadiana Cane Cutters News Release





Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters are set to begin their 10th season in the Texas Collegiate League, facing off against two new clubs and three familiar foes in the South Division during the 2020 regular season slate. The 30-game season will include 15 home games and 15 road games with the Cutters playing six games against each team within the division and six against a team in the North Division (three at home and three on the road).

Acadiana will kick off its first homestand against the Victoria Generals on Tuesday, June 30. Opening Day celebrations at Fabacher Field will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a tailgate party featuring a DJ. Admission to the game is free, courtesy of Linear Controls. It's also 2 Buck Tuesday. Hot Dogs, Peanuts, Slushies and Powerades will be priced at $2 in the concession stand. As an added highlight to kickoff the evening's festivities, Grammy Award-winning artist Wayne Toups will sing the National Anthem.

After wrapping up the series against the Generals on July 2, the Cane Cutters will travel to Wolff Stadium in San Antonio for a three-game series against the Flying Chanclas from July 3 to July 5, before returning home to host San Antonio for three at Fabacher from July 7 to July 9.

The Cane Cutters will then head out on a six-game road trip against the Brazos Valley Bombers (July 10 - July 12) at Travis Field in Bryan, Texas and the Round Rock HairyMen (July 13-July 15) at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Acadiana will return to host the Bombers from July 17 to July 19 before making a trip to Texarkana (July 21 - July 23) to face the Twins (North Division) in the first of two cross-divisional series. The Cutters will then return to Fabacher for three against the HairyMen from July 24 to July 26 before taking off to Victoria for the final road trip of the regular season (July 28 - July 30).

The Cane Cutters close out the season with a homestand against Texarkana from July 31 to August 2. The TCL Divisional Series, a best-of-three series, is slated for August 4 - August 6 with the Championship game scheduled for August 8.

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will open the 2020 season at home on Tuesday, June 30 against the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field. All home games will begin at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's Web site at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582.

