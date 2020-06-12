Updated 2020 Texas Collegiate League Schedule Released
June 12, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) News Release
Bryan / College Station, Texas -Â The Texas Collegiate League is excited to release their updated expanded 2020 schedule today. This will mark the 17th season for the TCL and this season will feature some new faces as 5 Minor League Baseball affiliated ballparks will host teams for the 2020 year.
Some of the exciting new match ups include New Double-A rivals Tulsa Drillers and Frisco Rough Riders facing off to open the first ever TCL game in Oklahome on June 30th. Amarillo will have a week long battle between it's two new TCL teams as the winners will conclude with bragging rights the week of July 21st.
Our new Triple-A partners in San Antiono and Round Rock will face off on July 10th to begin a home & away three game series, while old foes Brazos Valley Bombers and Victoria Generals will celebrate the 4th of July at Riverside Stadium in Victoria as part of their three game series.
"The potential for new and old rivals to meet and have serious bragging rights, while showcasing the best college baseball in the country is exciting", said Uri Geva, TCL League President. "The opportunity to give our commuinties in Texas, Oklahoma & Louisiana some normalcy through America's past time is a true honor and a blessing for the TCL" concluded Geva.
The teams will be divided into two divisions (North and South). The North Division will include Amarillo's two teams, Frisco, Tulsa, and Texarkana while the South Division will include Round Rock, San Antonio, Brazos Valley, Victoria, and Acadiana.
The North vs. South match ups will include Tulsa vs. Victoria, Frisco vs. the 2019 TCL Champion Brazos Valley, the Acadiana Cane Cutters vs. the 2019 runner-ups from Texarkana; Round Rock & San Antonio will both face off their north rivels from Amarillo.
Each team will play a total of 30 regular-season games - 15 in their home city and 15 on the road - followed by a postseason. The postseason format will begin with a three-game divisional series played by the top two seeds from each division. The winner of each division will then face off in a winner-take-all championship game for the Gerald Haddock Trophy.
Tuesday, June 30
7:00 PM FRR @ TUL
7:05 PM SA @ AMA1
7:05 PM VIC @ ACA
7:05 PM RR @ BVB
7:05 PM AMA2 @ TXK
Wednesday, July 1
7:00 PM FRR @ TUL
7:05 PM SA @ AMA1
7:05 PM VIC @ ACA
7:05 PM RR @ BVB
7:05 PM AMA2 @ TXK
Thursday, July 2
7:00 PM FRR @ TUL
7:05 PM SA @ AMA1
7:05 PM VIC @ ACA
7:05 PM RR @ BVB
7:05 PM AMA2 @ TXK
Friday, July 3
7:00 PM TXK @ TUL
7:05 PM RR @ AMA2
7:05 PM ACA @ SA
7:05 PM BVB @ VIC
7:05 PM AMA1 @ FRR
Saturday, July 4
7:00 PM TXK @ TUL
7:05 PM RR @ AMA2
7:05 PM ACA @ SA
7:05 PM BVB @ VIC
7:05 PM AMA1 @ FRR
Sunday, July 5
6:05 PM AMA1 @ FRR
6:05 PM RR @ AMA2
7:00 PM TXK @ TUL
7:05 PM ACA @ SA
7:05 PM BVB @ VIC
Tuesday, July 7
7:00 PM AMA1 @ TUL
7:05 PM TXK @ AMA2
7:05 PM BVB @ FRR
7:05 PM VIC @ RR
7:05 PM SA @ ACA
Wednesday, July 8
7:00 PM AMA1 @ TUL
7:05 PM TXK @ AMA2
7:05 PM BVB @ FRR
7:05 PM VIC @ RR
7:05 PM SA @ ACA
Thursday, July 9
7:00 PM AMA1 @ TUL
7:05 PM TXK @ AMA2
7:05 PM BVB @ FRR
7:05 PM VIC @ RR
7:05 PM SA @ ACA
Friday, July 10
7:05 PM FRR @ AMA2
7:05 PM AMA1 @ TXK
7:05 PM TUL @ VIC
7:05 PM ACA @ BVB
7:05 PM RR @ SA
Saturday, July 11
7:05 PM FRR @ AMA2
7:05 PM AMA1 @ TXK
7:05 PM TUL @ VIC
7:05 PM ACA @ BVB
7:05 PM RR @ SA
Sunday, July 12
6:05 PM FRR @ AMA2
7:05 PM AMA1 @ TXK
7:05 PM TUL @ VIC
7:05 PM ACA @ BVB
7:05 PM RR @ SA
Tuesday, July 14
7:00 PM AMA2 @ TUL
7:05 PM TXK @ AMA1
7:05 PM FRR @ BVB
7:05 PM ACA @ RR
7:05 PM SA @ VIC
Wednesday, July 15
7:00 PM AMA2 @ TUL
7:05 PM TXK @ AMA1
7:05 PM FRR @ BVB
7:05 PM ACA @ RR
7:05 PM SA @ VIC
Thursday, July 16
7:00 PM AMA2 @ TUL
7:05 PM TXK @ AMA1
7:05 PM FRR @ BVB
7:05 PM ACA @ RR
7:05 PM SA @ VIC
Friday, July 17
7:05 PM AMA2 @ RR
7:05 PM FRR @ AMA1
7:05 PM TUL @ TXK
7:05 PM BVB @ ACA
7:05 PM VIC @ SA
Saturday, July 18
7:05 PM AMA2 @ RR
7:05 PM FRR @ AMA1
7:05 PM TUL @ TXK
7:05 PM BVB @ ACA
7:05 PM VIC @ SA
Sunday, July 19
6:05 PM FRR @ AMA1
6:05 PM AMA2 @ RR
7:05 PM TUL @ TXK
7:05 PM BVB @ ACA
7:05 PM VIC @ SA
Tuesday, July 21
7:05 PM AMA1 @ AMA2
7:05 PM TUL @ FRR
7:05 PM ACA @ TXK
7:05 PM BVB @ SA
7:05 PM RR @ VIC
Wednesday, July 22
7:05 PM AMA1 @ AMA2
7:05 PM TUL @ FRR
7:05 PM ACA @ TXK
7:05 PM BVB @ SA
7:05 PM RR @ VIC
Thursday, July 23
7:05 PM AMA1 @ AMA2
7:05 PM TUL @ FRR
7:05 PM ACA @ TXK
7:05 PM BVB @ SA
7:05 PM RR @ VIC
Friday, July 24
7:00 PM VIC @ TUL
7:05 PM AMA2 @ AMA1
7:05 PM TXK @ FRR
7:05 PM SA @ BVB
7:05 PM RR @ ACA
Saturday, July 25
7:00 PM VIC @ TUL
7:05 PM AMA2 @ AMA1
7:05 PM TXK @ FRR
7:05 PM SA @ BVB
7:05 PM RR @ ACA
Sunday, July 26
6:05 PM AMA2 @ AMA1
6:05 PM TXK @ FRR
7:00 PM VIC @ TUL
7:05 PM SA @ BVB
7:05 PM RR @ ACA
Tuesday, July 28
7:05 PM AMA1 @ SA
7:05 PM FRR @ TXK
7:05 PM TUL @ AMA2
7:05 PM ACA @ VIC
7:05 PM BVB @ RR
Wednesday, July 29
7:05 PM AMA1 @ SA
7:05 PM FRR @ TXK
7:05 PM TUL @ AMA2
7:05 PM ACA @ VIC
7:05 PM BVB @ RR
Thursday, July 30
7:05 PM AMA1 @ SA
7:05 PM FRR @ TXK
7:05 PM TUL @ AMA2
7:05 PM ACA @ VIC
7:05 PM BVB @ RR
Friday, July 31
7:05 PM AMA2 @ FRR
7:05 PM TUL @ AMA1
7:05 PM TXK @ ACA
7:05 PM VIC @ BVB
7:05 PM SA @ RR
Saturday, August 1
7:05 PM AMA2 @ FRR
7:05 PM TUL @ AMA1
7:05 PM TXK @ ACA
7:05 PM VIC @ BVB
7:05 PM SA @ RR
Sunday, August 2
6:05 PM AMA2 @ FRR
6:05 PM SA @ RR
6:05 PM TUL @ AMA1
7:05 PM TXK @ ACA
7:05 PM VIC @ BVB
August 4 - August 6
TCL Division Series
Saturday, August 8
Championship Game
All times are in Central Standard Time
AMA=Amarillo, TX BVB=Bryan, TX
FRR=Frisco, TX VC=Victoria, TX
TUL=Tulsa, OK SA=San Antonio, TX
TXK=Texarkana, TX RR=Round Rock, TX
ACA=Acadiana, LA
