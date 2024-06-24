Drew Jones Named Raptors 905 Head Coach

June 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905, NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Monday that Andrew (Drew) Jones III will serve as the sixth head coach in franchise history.

"Drew is stepping up to lead our G League team during an important phase of the Raptors' franchise. We believe that success at 905 contributes to the success of the Raptors, and we feel that Drew, with his experience and commitment to player development, will help our young players reach their goals - and ours," Raptors 905 general manager Luke Winn said.

Jones, 37, joined the Raptors organization last season as an assistant coach on Head Coach Darko Rajaković's staff. His coaching experience includes two seasons as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons (2021-23) and two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-21) organization specializing in player development.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to coach Raptors 905, continuing my development as a coach and a leader" Jones said. "After conversations with Coach Rajaković and the Raptors front office we are aligned in maintaining the tradition of developing players and coaches who can contribute at the highest level."

Jones began his professional coaching career with the Thunder, spending nearly five years with the franchise working as a video analyst, player development coach and as an assistant coach with their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

"Drew is a compassionate leader who always takes a people-first approach with everything that he does on and off the court," said Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajaković. "He is someone that our players gravitated towards throughout the season for development and mentorship which will serve him well as head coach of the 905."

A Philadelphia native, Jones played professionally in Slovakia, Greece, and Ukraine. He spent his collegiate career at Penn State (2006-11), graduating with undergraduate degrees in Commercial Recreation and Labor Employment Relations and earned his Masters of Education from the university in 2015.

Former Raptors 905 head coach Eric Khoury will rejoin the Toronto Raptors on Coach Rajaković's coaching staff.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.