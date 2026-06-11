Drake Powell Got UP on this Play! @LongIslandNets
Published on June 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from June 10, 2026
- Charge Announce Priority Dates for 2026-27 NBA G League Season - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island Drops Tight Playoff Game to Osceola Despite Liddell's Franchise Record
- Long Island Drops Tight Game to Delaware, 120-118
- LI Nets Fall 114-104 Despite a Career Night from Cattoor
- LI Nets Fall Short in 114-104 Loss to Celtics
- Long Island Nets Acquire Javon Freeman-Liberty