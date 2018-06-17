Dragons Win Back-and-Forth Affair with Jamestown

Glens Falls, NY - The Glens Falls Dragons were looking to bounce back from a loss to Watertown when they hosted the West Division leading Jamestown Jammers on Father's Day evening at East Field. The Dragons used a four run sixth to take the lead and a two in seventh to put it away for a 9-4 win.

The Jammers jumped out quickly, scoring a run in the top of the first on an RBI single from Brandon Nania (Winston-Salem) against Glens Falls starter James Varela (LIU-Post).

Glens Falls drew even when they loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on a Nick Kondo (UAlbany) leadoff single and two walks by Jamestown starter Zach Sanders (Tusculum). Josh Arndt (Cornell) then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, but Kondo trotted home to make it 1-1.

Jamestown scored twice in the top of the second. The first run scored on a passed ball and the second on an RBI double by Daillin Lee (Cal-Irvine) to put the Jammers out in front 3-1.

The Dragons cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame. Connor Ryan (Mercyhurst) came on for the Jammers replacing Sanders and was greeted by Phoenix Hernandez (Southern New Hampshire) with a double. Hernandez scored on a Dan Coleman (SUNY Cortland) sac fly.

Glens Falls got even in the bottom of the third when Andrew Stanley (Arkansas) and scored on Danny Ryan's (Fairfield) RBI single to make it 3-3.

Jamestown grabbed the lead back in the fourth at 4-3 on a Josh Lamb (Texas-San Antonio) RBI single.

The Dragons brought the game even yet again in the bottom of the sixth against Jamestown pitcher Trevor Lloyd (Tusculum) when Hernandez blooped a single to shallow right field and Zach Fritz (LIU-Post) followed with an RBI double to make it 4-4. Lloyd left with runners on second and third and one down for Glens Falls. giving way to Jeremy Hassell (Cal-State Northridge). Ryan greeted Hassell with a two RBI single to give the Dragons their first lead of the game at 6-4. Glens Falls scored another run on a Jammer's fielding error to lead 7-4.

Glens Falls added two insurance runs in the seventh and held on for the victory.

Sam Czabala (Xavier) earned the win on the mound for the Dragons. Czabala went three innings, giving up one hit and no runs, while striking out four and walking two.

Lloyd suffered the loss for Jamestown.

Heriberto Cassasola (Reinhardt) and Christian Allegretti (St. Thomas Aquinas) closed out the game in the eighth and ninth for Glens Falls.

Kondo was 3 for 4 and Ryan 3 for 3 for the Dragons. Hernandez and Fritz had two hits each.

Glens Falls is now 8-5. Jamestown is 11-3.

