Amsterdam Mohawks Defeat Albany Dutchmen, 10-2

ALBANY, N.Y.- The Amsterdam Mohawks (7-6) scored eight runs in the first four innings and went on to defeat the Albany Dutchmen (7-5), 10-2, on Sunday.

Zane Stephens (Mississippi State) started for the Mohawks and pitched five hitless innings before Nick DeBrino (Canisius) pitched two hitless innings of his own with four strikeouts.

The Dutchmen got their first hit of the game in the eighth inning when Ubaldo Lopez (Dartmouth) ripped an RBI double to left.

Amsterdam scored two runs in the first inning. After Mike Antico (St. John's) hit a triple off the wall in right field and scored on a ground out one batter later, Sam Praytor (Alabama) hit a double and scored one batter later on Matt Padre's (Manhattan) double one batter later.

Amsterdam picked up an unearned run in the second before scoring four in the fourth, knocking Dutchmen starter Matt Pierce (Siena) out of the game in the process.

Pierce surrendered seven runs, six earned, on eight hits in two and two thirds innings and suffered his first loss in PGCBL action since June 29th, 2017 where he allowed the winning run in relief against Saugerties. His overall record is now 9-2 in his second season with the Dutchmen.

Steven Plaskett (Air Force) made his final appearance on the mound for the Dutchmen. He is scheduled to return to the Air Force to continue his training. He pitched two innings and allowed one run on three hits and was greeted with an applause from fans and players from both teams.

Amsterdam picked up two more in the seventh highlighted by a Cole Barr (Indiana) triple. Barr finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run. Praytor was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs. Joe Genord (South Florida), Ben Rhodes (Herkimer CC), and Richie Nizza (Florida Atlantic) each finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

In the eighth inning, Golston Gillespie (Ole Miss) launched his third home run of the season. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Dutchmen will be off Monday before traveling to Glens Falls on Tuesday. They will return home Thursday to host the Saugerties Stallions at 5:05 pm for Bacon Night at Connors Park at Siena College.

Amsterdam will also be idle Monday and return home Tuesday to play the Adirondack Trail Blazers at 6:35 pm.

