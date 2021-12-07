Dragons Organization Excited for Start of 2022 Season on April 8

DAYTON, OH -The Dayton Dragons continue to work with excitement toward their 22nd season in professional baseball as they prepare for opening night on April 8, 2022. The Dragons will host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the start to a 132-game season that will include 66 home games.

In regard to the Major League Baseball lockout that was announced on December 1st, please note that the business operations of the Dragons, and all of Minor League Baseball, will be unaffected by the lockout at the Major League level. The Cincinnati Reds released the following statement for clarification purposes:

"While we remain hopeful there will be a full 2022 Major League season without disruption, the upcoming minor league season will be unaffected. The Reds will continue to hold minicamps, minor league spring training and extended spring training for players who are not on a 40-man roster, for players who are not signed to a Major League contract and for players who are not Major League free agents. The club will operate uninterrupted its minor league operations in Cincinnati and in Dayton and will continue to invest heavily in the minor league system. As Major League Baseball continues its best efforts to reach an agreement by offering a set of compromises aimed at addressing the Players Association's stated concerns in a manner fair to both sides, the Reds remain committed to their plan of developing the young talent you soon will see playing in Cincinnati. For more information, please see www.mlb.com/update."

Major League Baseball has indicated that they are committed to a full Minor League season. Players not on a Major League 40-man roster and not signed to a Major League contract are expected to be in uniform at the start of spring training in 2022. Spring training for Reds minor league players begins in March in Goodyear, Arizona.

